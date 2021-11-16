In which cities will T20 World Cup 2022 matches be held?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced seven cities that will host the 2022 T20 World Cup matches in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

According to the ICC, the 45 matches of the T20 World Cup will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The semi-finals of the T20 World Cup will be played on November 9 and 10 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Adelaide Oval, while the final of the event will be played at the Melbourne Stadium.

According to the ICC, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa are the highest ranked teams to reach the Super 12 stage of the next World Cup.

In addition, Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies will play Group One matches.