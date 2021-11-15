T20 World Cup: Gary Stead has no regrets after losing the final against Australia

Photo: Twitter

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead says that he has no regrets despite facing defeat against Australia in the T20 World Cup final, at the Dubai International Stadium, on Sunday.

Despite the Kiwis setting up a good target for the Aussies to chase, New Zealand were outclassed by a mighty Australia side in an eigh-wicket loss in Dubai.

Gary Stead was not disheartened by the loss, but he was proud of the Kiwis' magnificent run in the T20 World Cup 2021.

"I don't regret anything. To make the final in itself is a huge achievement for the team and it's something that I'm personally very proud of.

"I think there's a lot of other people that had England and India in the final right from the start, so I think Australia will be proud of their efforts as well," Stead told reporters from Dubai.

Kane Williamson masterclass steered the Black Caps to a 177-run target but Australian batters got the better of New Zealand bowlers. Mitchell Marsh scored 50-ball 77 to help Australia win their maiden T20 World Cup and his performance in the mega-final was rewarded with the Player of the Match award.

Stead lauded Williamson's phenomenal batting in the semi-final.

"At the halfway stage when you score 172 in the final you think you're in with a good chance. I felt we batted exceptionally well those last 10 overs. Kane was sublime really. The way he hit the ball was incredible to watch. It was a master class really.

"But unfortunately that was matched up by Warner and Marsh ... and we just didn't get the breakthroughs we needed to apply enough pressure on Australia throughout the whole innings."

New Zealand will play three T20Is and two Tests against India, starting from November 17 in India.