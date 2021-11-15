'Australia still have a lot of work to do': Brad Hogg brings up concerns

Photo: Screenshot of video on Brad Hogg's official Youtube channel

Ex-Australian spinner, Brad Hogg brings up concerns related to the Australian cricket team despite the Kangaroos winning the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.

The former wrist-spinner believes that the Australian squad has declined over the last decade and a few nations have risen up to their level.

“The last 5-8 years, it has not exactly gone to plan, we have rested on the laurels a bit. A few nations have caught up with us, Australia still have a lot to work to do. India have set the bar when it comes to playing in ODI, Tests, and even T20s. They were unlucky in this particular tournament,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Hogg added that England and India have followed in the footsteps of the Kangaroos and improved their academy — which aided the production of young talents like Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and many others.

“Academy has been Australia’s biggest reason behind the success, you can see it with England and India have done the same with their academy with Rahul Dravid. Pant, Gill, Shaw are all coming through,” he added.

Talking about the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup — which is going to take place in Australia in October 20221, he said that Australia will need more aggressive batters.

“Lot of things for Australia to resolve by the time the next T20 World Cup comes around. Need more aggressive batsmen. Hopefully, Finch finds his form, his place in the team is under the radar. Have to assess whether Steve Smith is good for T20 or not. That’s where Josh Inglis might come in,” Hogg further said.

Australia were not considered one of the favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2021, but they stunned their critics with their exceptional and top-notch performance throughout the mega event.

Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup on Sunday by defeating New Zealand in an eight-wicket win in Dubai.