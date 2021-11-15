T20 World Cup: Warner's wife mocks husband's critics for calling him 'too old, slow'

Photo: Twitter

Australian opener David Warner was highly criticized before the T20 World Cup started but the left-handed batsman peaked at the right time for the Aussies and ended up bagging the Player of the Tournament award Sunday night.

Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand on Sunday by eight wickets.

In a tweet, David Warner's wife, Candice Warner slammed her husband's critics after he won the Player of the Tournament award.

"Out of form, too old and slow! congratulations @davidwarner31[David Warner]," said Candice Warner in a tweet after Australia won the final.

David Warner was dropped by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad due to his poor performance just a month before the T20 World Cup 2021.

But the Aussie opener completed an exceptional turnaround by peaking at the right time for Australia.

After steering Australia to victory in the semi-final against Pakistan, David warner scored a crucial 38-ball 58 to help Australia win the T20 World Cup.