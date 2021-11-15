T20 World Cup: ICC bashed for ignoring Babar Azam for Player of the Tournament gong

Photo: Twitter

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup concluded Sunday in Dubai as Australia won the final of the tournament by defeating New Zealand in an eight-wicket win.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) declared Australian left-handed batter, David Warner, as the Player of the Tournament — which attracted huge criticism from former cricketers, cricket pundits, and fans around the globe.

Babar Azam made the most runs in the tournament, scoring an impressive 303 runs at an average of 60.60 while Warner came in second, scoring 289 runs at an average of 48.16.

The majority of the cricket fraternity thought, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was a more deserving candidate for the Player of the Tournament award and lashed out at the ICC.

Social media platform, Twitter was flooded with posts criticizing the ICC for this "unfair decision".

West Indian cricketer Sherfane Rutherford was "shocked" at the ICC's "tired decision" too.

A Twitter user, Waqar Muhammad Khan tweeted while sharing Babar Azam's picture: ""Bhai Sahab Humara Kia Kasur Tha Jo Hum Ko Nahi Diy? (Brother, what was my fault that you didn't give me the award?)".

Former fast bowler of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Akhar also pitched in his thoughts and said it was an "unfair decision" not to give the award to Babar.



Dennis made it known that he doesn't simply care what the ICC says, as for him, Babar Azam is the Player of the Tournament.

While, another user, Faisal Khan bashed the ICC and labeled it as ill-treatment and hypocrisy towards the Pakistan cricket team.

Another user replied to a tweet of Chloe-Amanda Bailey, who is an Australian sports jounalist.

Another supporter of Babar replied to Wisden Cricket's tweet and spat out some statistics.



A user tweeted and said Babar Azam should've been the player of the tournament.



