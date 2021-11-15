T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar criticises ICC for 'unfair decision' on Player of the Tournament

Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Babar Azam (R)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not happy with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) "unfair decision" to name Australia's David Warner as the Player of the Tournament.

Akhar and millions of others around the world wanted the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to win the Player of the Tournament award for his consistency and exceptional performance throughout the T20 World Cup 2021.

Akhtar took to Twitter to say that it was an "unfair decision" by the international cricket body.



"Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure," tweeted Shoaib Akhtar.

Babar Azam made the most runs in the tournament, scoring an impressive 303 runs at an average of 60.60 while Warner came in second, scoring 289 runs at an average of 48.16.

Another Pakistani, Mohammad Rizwan, came in at number three by scoring 281 runs at an average of 70.25.

Australia made history Sunday night by winning their first T20 World Cup when the Kangaroos trounced New Zealand by 8 wickets to win the final.