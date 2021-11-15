'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in T20 World Cup win

Photo: Twitter

DUBAI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won six of his seven tosses on the way to his team's maiden T20 World Cup trophy and admitted it played a "big part".

Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai after Mitchell Marsh hit an unbeaten 77 to steer the team home to their target of 173 in 18.5 overs.

The flip of the coin weighed heavily in the tournament with teams chasing having a clear advantage due to the night-time dew in the United Arab Emirates.

Teams bowling first won 12 of 13 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium.

"It did play a big factor to be honest," Finch said on being how he ensured the call of the coin fell in his favour.

"I tried to play it down as much as I could because I thought at some point in the tournament I'm going to lose a toss and we'll have to bat first.

"But it did play a big part. You saw at the end there, the dew factor, the slow balls weren't holding in the wicket as much. I don't know how I did it (win the tosses). Maybe it was just fate."

Finch got out early for five but Marsh and David Warner, who hit 53, put on 92 for the second wicket then set up the chase to perfection.

Australia came into the semi-final with four wins and a loss to England in the Super 12 stage — the only game where Finch lost the toss.

The Aussies were bowled out for 125 after being invited to bat first by Eoin Morgan's team who overhauled the target in 11.4 overs.

But the result was just a blip in Australia's otherwise strong campaign that finished with two clinical chases including beating Pakistan in the semi-final with one over to spare.

However New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson did not make much of the issue and admitted to having been outplayed by a champion side.

"I mean, it did have an effect. Some dew did come in. But take nothing away from the quality of Australia," Williamson told reporters.

"They came out in the final and played superbly well. You know, credit goes to them and the way they played their cricket for the last three weeks."

Australia coach Justin Langer had earlier talked about the team's readiness to face any situation and revealed that Finch wanted to bat first against Pakistan but was "talked out" of it.







