We should not be afraid of defeat: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said that the leadership of the Pakistan team was "very good," as cricket is one of the few sports where leadership is important.

Talking to the media in Dubai, Ramiz Raja said that he trusted the players, and they gave a good response, adding that the hard work of the players has paid off.

He said: "I talk to the players as a player, and not as chairman; we should not be afraid of defeat so we are happy to play together."

Raja said that the media is criticising Hassan Ali.

"If I were in Hassan Ali's place, I would have doubled my fielding training.

He said that Ali should try to "forget his mistake and learn from it".

"The players will never have tension with me, our cricket will stand on its own two feet," he said.

The PCB chief went on to say that "we will create a new home season."

Talking about Muhammad Rizwan, Raja said that there is a need to learn nationalism from Rizwan, he has worked with great courage.

When asked how much he misses the commentary box, Raja said: "Don't ask how much I'm missing it."