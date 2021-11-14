Former icons Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar reunite at T20 World Cup finale

Photo Source: Instagram

Former Pakistan's star cricketers Shahid Afridi aka Boom Boom Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar were reunited at the Dubai International Stadium amid the ICC Men's T20 World Cup finale on Sunday.

The Rawalpindi Express shared a picture on Instagram where he and Afridi looked cheerful upon seeing each other at the stadium.

Shoaib said he "ran into the crowd's favourite" while watching the match.

"Ran into the crowd favourite and our very own @safridiofficial . Lovely to see you lala," he wrote in the caption.

Minutes before meeting Afridi, Akhtar had posted another of his pictures from the final match, saying it "would have been a different day", had Pakistan made it to the finale.

However, the cricketer said it was a lovely feeling to watch the much-anticipated match at "the Ring of Fire".

"Would have been such a different day. But nevertheless, what a lovely feeling being at the Ring of fire," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi said that he was "looking forward" to winning the team at the T20 World Cup finale.

Taking to Instagram, Afridi shared a picture from the Dubai International Stadium and said that he "had hoped to see Pakistan play" in the finale.

The cricketer wished both the teams playing the best of luck and hoped that the "best team" wins.

Afridi went on to say that he was at the stadium to support cricket in the "wonderful tournament" that was enjoyed by cricket enthusiasts around the globe.

"Looking forward to the final had hoped to see Pakistan play today! All the best to both Australia and New Zealand, may the best team win. I am here to support cricket in what has been a wonderful tournament which was enjoyed by fans all around the world," wrote Afridi.



