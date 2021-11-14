Australia vs New Zealand: Australia trounce New Zealand by 8 wickets to win 1st T20 World Cup title

AFP

DUBAI: Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 77 as Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title at the Dubai Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 173 for victory, Australia depended on a 92-run second-wicket stand between David Warner, who made 53, and Marsh to achieve their target with seven balls to spare in Dubai.

For New Zealand, only left-armer Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-18 in four overs as Aussies chased down the 173-run target with ease.

After being invited to bat first by Finch, the Kiwis started off badly as they could only score 32 runs in the power play also losing one wicket.

The New Zealand's star opener Martin Guptill failed to impress on the big stage as the right hander could only manage 28 runs off 35 balls.

But, skipper Kane Williamson's sensational lone hand of a valiant 85 runs in 48 balls took New Zealand to a respectable 172 run total for the loss of four wickets.

From Australia, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood registered best figures of 3-16, while Mitchell Starc conceded 60 runs in four over without any wicket.