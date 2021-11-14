Australia vs New Zealand: Fans praise Kane Williamson for stellar innings

Fans on twitter praised Kane Williamson for his sensational knock of 85 runs to keep his side in the competition

By Web Desk
November 14, 2021
AFP

New Zealand have given Australia a target of 173 runs, after Williamson's sensational knock of 85 runs, the highest runs by a captain and joint highest for an individual score alongside Marlon Samuels in a T20 World Cup Final.

Therefore, fans on twitter are praising the New Zealand skipper who played an innings of pure class, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes.

New Zealand started their inning poorly having only managed 32 runs in the power play at the loss of one wicket.

Their star opener Martin Guptill failed to put on a big score on the big day, scoring 28 off 35 balls.

But Williamson kept his side hopes alive with his captain's knock.

Take a look:


More From Cricket