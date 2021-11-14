Australia vs New Zealand: Fans praise Kane Williamson for stellar innings

AFP

New Zealand have given Australia a target of 173 runs, after Williamson's sensational knock of 85 runs, the highest runs by a captain and joint highest for an individual score alongside Marlon Samuels in a T20 World Cup Final.

Therefore, fans on twitter are praising the New Zealand skipper who played an innings of pure class, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes.

New Zealand started their inning poorly having only managed 32 runs in the power play at the loss of one wicket.

Their star opener Martin Guptill failed to put on a big score on the big day, scoring 28 off 35 balls.

But Williamson kept his side hopes alive with his captain's knock.

