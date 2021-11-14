West Indies women's team outclass Pakistan with 3-0 in ODI series

AFP

West Indies women's cricket team defeated Pakistan women's team by 6 wickets in the third and final ODI played at the and won the series 3-0 which was played at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi.

The visitors completed their 226-run target in 44 overs, with captain Stephanie Taylor scoring an unbeaten century with a total of 102.

West Indian skipper Taylor was adjudged the man of the match for her century and a wicket.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 225 for 7, with the opener Muneeb Ali scoring a fifty with 58 runs.

In reply, West Indies Women completed the target by 4 wickets and won the ODI series.