New Zealand vs Australia: The Final live score, NZ vs AUS cricket match ball by ball updates

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Australia, Live Score, The Final

November 14, 2021
Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first in their T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the iconic Dubai Cricket Stadium. 

Meanwhile, both teams haven't won the ICC T20 World Cup tournament before, so whoever wins today's finale will clinch their first-ever T20 World Cup title.

Playing IX

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c.), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith,  Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins,  Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult 

The Live Score coverage of the match appears below:

