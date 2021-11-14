ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand can beat Australia in today's final, says Shoaib Akhtar

Source:Twitter

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that New Zealand is the only team that can beat Australia in today's final.

Speaking with Geo News' special transmission Cricket Celebration, Shoaib said that New Zealand must win a World Cup and it is the only team that that the ability to thump Australia.

He also advised Hassan Ali, who dropped a crucial catch eventually seeing Pakistan out of the World Cup, to strengthen his body.

Meanwhile, former legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq said that winning and losing is part of the game, there are always good and bad performances, people had high expectations from Hassan Ali,

Australia and New Zealand are set to take the center stage in the final at the iconic Dubai cricket stadium.

