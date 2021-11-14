Pak vs Ban: Iftikhar Ahmad in high spirits ahead of series

Photo: Screenshot of video shared by PCB

DHAKA: Pakistani all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed is hopeful to perform well for Pakistan in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, starting from November 19.

Iftikhar Ahmed was included in the national squad for the Bangladesh tour after veteran player Muhammad Hafeez opted out of the series to give the youngster a chance to play.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Iftikhar Ahmed says he was delighted to meet with the national squad members who played in the T20 World Cup 2021.

"I am happy to see the confidence of the squad members who came from the T20 World 2021."

The all-rounder added that he enjoys playing cricket in Bangladesh as the people in Bangladesh are cricket lovers and he appreciated the warm welcome the Pakistan cricket team received at the airport.

Iftikhar also shed light on the conditions of Bangladesh pitches.

He said that the conditions in Bangladesh are slow and there's a bit of spin on it and as professionals, the players will adjust to the conditions.

Iftikhar was the best batsman of the National T20 Cup and talking about this and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said: "I have performed well in the PSL and was the best batsman of the National T20 Cup, but I want to perform well for Pakistan."

Pakistan squad will start their net session tomorrow from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (PST).











