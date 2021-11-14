NZ vs AUS: 'Australia favorites to win the final after Conway punches out,' says Scott Styris

File Photo

Ex-New Zealand star all-rounder, Scott Styris believes that Australia are the favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2021 as Conway departs from the World Cup due of a broken hand.

Styris feels "Intelligent" Conway's ability to play spin will be missed in the middle order.

"Conway is a massive loss. Australia is favorite and rightly so with no Conway there. He is an intelligent cricketer and of high quality. He doesn’t normally bat four but they like him in the middle order with all his skills against spin in particular," Scott Styris told Sportstar.

The former all-rounder also questioned New Zealand's strategy to deal with Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has been phenomenal for the Aussies in the T20 World Cup 2021.

"So now, how does New Zealand cope against Adam Zampa who has been brilliant? Glenn Phillips needs a big game. Phillips is also a keeper, so there aren’t any wicketkeeper issues," Styris added.

'Santner and Ish Sodhi vs Glenn Maxwell'

Styris warned the Kiwis about Glenn Maxwell's match-winning abilities and said that the battle between the Kiwi spinners and Maxwell will be significant to decide the result of the grand final.

"Maxwell can get on a roll. You take away a lot of the Aussie middle over scoring blitz if you can get rid of Maxwell. Getting your fields right is one key, the other is hoping Maxwell takes silly options, which he has done plenty of times in the IPL. But his match-winning abilities have never been in doubt," Styris further said.

New Zealand will cross swords with Australia in the high-voltage final of the T20 World Cup, at the Dubai International Crikcet Stadium, on Sunday.

