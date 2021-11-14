NZ vs Aus: Shane Warne, Brian Lara predict the T20 World Cup final winner

Brian Lara (L) and Shane Warne (R) - Twitter

New Zealand and Australia are going to lock horns with each other in the mega final of the T20 World Cup 2021, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Sunday.

Australia and New Zealand will be looking to win their maiden T20 World Cup, as both of them have never won the title.

The Aussies started the World Cup slow, but they have peaked at the right time. There were concerns regarding their main players' form, including David Warner and Steve Smith. However, opener David Warner got his form back at the right time, while Smith still has to perform with the bat in the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, the Kiwis started the World Cup by losing to Pakistan, but they managed to gain their momentum after trouncing India in the Super 12s.

Cricket legends, Shane Warne and Brian Lara have pitched in their thoughts on the high-octane final between New Zealand and Australia and predicted the winner.

Former West Indies skipper, Brian Lara took to Twitter to predict the winner of the mega-event and wrote: "Neither team has ever won this title before. For me, NZ looks like the team to beat, & are my choice for champions."

While former Australian great, Shane Warne provided a more detailed and comprehensive prediction of the grand final.

According to Warne's prediction, Australia will win by six wickets.



